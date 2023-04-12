Carole Ann Neuenfeldt, 78, of Aitkin, formerly of Northeast Minneapolis, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin. She was born December 29, 1944 in Minneapolis to Raymond and Odelia (Greninger) Kruchten. Carole was united in marriage to Gerald Neuenfeldt on February 8, 1964 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Southeast Minneapolis. Carole enjoyed going to church, bible study, playing cards, bingo, the casino, going out with the Tuesday night girls and long conversations on the phone. Carole was a very special and warm-hearted person who was there to help anyone who needed it. She always saw the positive side of things and will be missed by all who knew her.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Kruchten; Timothy Loverink (fiancé of granddaughter, Kaylene Thomas).
Carole is survived by her loving husband, Gerald Neuenfeldt of Aitkin; children, Gregory Neuenfeldt, Paula (David) Thomas, Julie (Sean) McCawley and Steven (Michele) Neuenfeldt; grandchildren, Kristy (Karl) Hosler, Kaylene Thomas, Jason Thomas, Paul (Marissa) Thomas, Ryan McCawley, Alayna McCawley, Scott (Christine) Bandel and Jarrid Neuenfeldt; 1 great grandchild, Morley Thomas; siblings, Jerome (Leona) Kruchten and Virginia (Steve) Demeules.
A Memorial Mass will be Friday, April 21, at 11 AM in St. James Catholic Church of Aitkin with Father Mike Pattulo officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude, www.stjude.org and Cross Catholic Outreach, 2700 N Military Trl # 300, Boca Raton, FL 33427. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
