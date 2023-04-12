Carole Ann Neuenfeldt

Carole Ann Neuenfeldt, 78, of Aitkin, formerly of Northeast Minneapolis, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin. She was born December 29, 1944 in Minneapolis to Raymond and Odelia (Greninger) Kruchten. Carole was united in marriage to Gerald Neuenfeldt on February 8, 1964 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Southeast Minneapolis. Carole enjoyed going to church, bible study, playing cards, bingo, the casino, going out with the Tuesday night girls and long conversations on the phone. Carole was a very special and warm-hearted person who was there to help anyone who needed it. She always saw the positive side of things and will be missed by all who knew her.

Carole is preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Kruchten; Timothy Loverink (fiancé of granddaughter, Kaylene Thomas).

To send flowers to the family of Carole Neuenfeldt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 21
Visitation
Friday, April 21, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. James Catholic Church
299 Red Oak Drive
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 21
Memorial Mass
Friday, April 21, 2023
11:00AM
St. James Catholic Church
299 Red Oak Drive
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Mass begins.

Tags

Recommended for you