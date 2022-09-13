Carolyn (Carol) Joyce Webster passed away in the late afternoon Aug. 18, 2022 from complications resulting from a fall and broken femur. Actual cause of death was listed as cardio/pulmonary failure.
She lived with her spouse in La Mirada, CA. but was originally from New Sweden, MN. She graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN in 1963 and received a Master's Degree from Purdue University in Math. She also earned a post-Master of Science grant from the National Science Foundation to attend Univ. of Wisconsin, Madison. While there she also worked for the Madison School Dist. as a curriculum consultant. She had 40 years of teaching various math classes at the jr. high and senior high school levels: 3 years in Tacoma, WA: 3 years in Eugene, OR;and 34 years at Valencia High School in Placentia, CA; and 25 years part-time at Fullerton Community College, CA. We often referred to her as , to distinguish her from another Carol in the family. She is survived by her spouse, Chris Enterline, her sister Bea (Bernie) Roscoe, Sister-in-law Sally Webster, nieces, Beth (Eric) Nelson, Heidi Bramley, Leah (Jeff) Bridger and Julie (Jerry) Donek; and nephews David (Pam) Webster, Matthew (Sherryl) Roscoe and Gary (Shari) Webster. There are also several grand nieces and nephews and even a few great-grand nieces and nephews. She was very smart, kind, thoughtful, inquisitive and just a wonderful person. She loved teaching, traveling both within the U.S. and abroad and attending live theater, concerts, musicals and movies. Also she loved to read and always had a book going. She was a good cook and loved our dogs: Pepper, Rosie and Molly. All of her family and friends and spouse loved her and will miss her very much.
