Carroll Maynard Raveill, 83, McGregor, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Villa Vista Assisted Living, Cromwell.
He was born Dec. 21, 1937 in Cloquet to Maynard and Saimi (Kannianen) Raveill. Carroll owned and operated DX & Skelly Oil and C&M Oil of McGregor for many years. Carroll also owned and operated Viking Enterprises Trucking Company from 1979-2015. Carroll was an avid sportsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Carroll will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Carroll was preceded in death by his parents.
Carroll is survived by his loving wife, Maxine Raveill, McGregor; children, Curt (Lisa) Raveill, McGregor and Frankie Raveill, Palisade; grandchildren: Brittany (Neil Sample) Raveill-Sample, Kinsey (Luke) Weimer, Athena Dunham, Thor Dunham, Bella Dunham, Odin Dunham, Matthew (Kristy) Farley, Emily Farley and Allison Farley; six great-grandchildren.
Private family services for Carroll will be held at Round Lake Cemetery, Shamrock Township, Aitkin County.