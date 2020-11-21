Charles “Charlie” Robert Kullhem, 95, of Aitkin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
He was born March 27, 1925 in Palisade to Andrew “Hugo” and Alice (Bloomquist) Kullhem. Charlie graduated from Aitkin High School in 1943. Charlie is a veteran of the United States Army who served in the Pacific following WWII. After serving his country, Charlie returned to the family farm in Palisade. Charlie was united in marriage to Margaret Hendrickson in 1959. They were together until Margaret’s passing in 1986. In 1988, Charlie moved to Aitkin and married Genevieve Nelson. They were together until Genevieve’s passing in 2017. Charlie was an easygoing guy who was always quick with a smile and he loved to show new people the pictures in his wallet of the bear he shot in the pasture at the farm.
Charlie was preceded in death by wives, Margaret and Genevieve; parents; grandson, Travis Kullhem; brothers: Russell, Marvin and Lawrence Kullhem; sister, Violet Hyovalti.
Charlie is survived by daughter, Carol Kullhem, Hopkins; step children: Gloria Paulbeck, Aitkin; Rodger Nelson, Moorhead; David (Teri) Nelson, Little Canada; four step grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Charlie’s Life will be at a later date in 2021.
Many thanks to the team of care givers at the COVID-19 unit at Aicota Health Care for their compassion and care.