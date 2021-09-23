Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Light of the Cross Lutheran Church in Garrison for Charles "Chuck" A. Leaf, age 94, who passed away peacefully Monday at Good Shepherd Memory Cottages in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Juli Sutton-Deem will officiate and burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.
Chuck was born August 9, 1927 in Darwin to Arthur & Hilda Emily (Johnson) Leaf. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during WW II. Chuck married Doris Hanson on July 8, 1950 at Vinje Lutheran Church in Willmar. He spent his young childhood in Darwin and various places before his family settled in Minneapolis where he also raised his own family. He then moved up north to Big Pine Lake in 2000 and then to Aitkin in 2006. Chuck worked as a Commercial Painter and was a member of the Garrison VFW and Aitkin American Legion Post #86. He enjoyed trips to the casino, fishing on Lake Mille Lacs, hunting, going to school in Newfoundland, and spending time with his grandchildren. Chuck had a great sense of humor and was always quick with a one-liner and a smile. His zest for life and helping others lasted through his final days. With his contagious smile and laughter, he was truly endeared by all who knew him.
Survivors include his son, Steven of Howard Lake; grandchildren, Greg (Robin) Hadley of St. Cloud and Shelly (Harold) Alexander of Waite Park; great grandchildren, Derek (Abagale) Alexander and Keira Alexander; and great great grandsons, Avery and Myles. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; daughter, Patti (James) Hadley; and his beloved dog, Lars.
