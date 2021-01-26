Charles “Chuck” Olson, Aitkin, left this world to be with his loving wife Cheryl. He was surrounded by his daughters.
A private service will be Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley.
He was a proud Marine.
He is survived by his daughters: Holly (Eric), Lisa (Scott), Stacie (Jeremiah), and Kiri; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his special four-legged companions: Kaiya, Mia and Mo.
He will be dearly missed by all his special friends from Aitkin.
Arrangements are entrusted by the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
