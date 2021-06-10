Charlie “Joe” Banks Jr., 52, Emily died on June 6, 2021 at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born in Minneapolis on April 26, 1969 to Charlie and Helen (Bodle) Banks Sr.
Joe married Diana Tscheu on July 29, 2006 in Emily. Joe’s previous employment includes the Aitkin Public Schools; Trus Joist Weyerhaeuser, Thrivent and Mann Lake Ltd. He was an officer for the cities of Deerwood and Cuyuna. Joe served as the chairman of Ross Lake Township Board, Ross Lake First Responders; IMLPOA board member and was an American Red Cross disaster volunteer.
Joe is survived by his wife, Diana; son, Noah Banks, Emily; daughter, Jodi Banks, Emily; and one sister, Charlene Thompson, Champlin.
Preceding Joe in death were his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Emily Wesleyan Church in Emily. Burial will be at the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Emily. A visitation will be held on Wednesday at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday one hour prior the service at the church.