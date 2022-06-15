Charlotte Carol Frink was born the 27th of August 1936, to Leonard and Carol Bodle, the youngest of 8 children. She married Ronald Frink on 29 July, 1952 while Ronald was in the Air Force. They were blessed with 5 children, Debra, Ronald II, Laurence. James, and Charlene. While raising a family, she continued her education, first achieving her GED, and then earning her Associate's Degree from Brainerd State Junior College, where Charlotte discovered a love for the theater and acting, performing in several community plays. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from St. Cloud State University and embarked on a teaching career at Aitkin High School in Minnesota, teaching Special Education. She developed a passion for flying, learning to pilot small aircraft. She became instrument certified, and went on to become a flight instructor as well, with thousands of hours in the air that brought her joy and a sense of accomplishment. All through her life, she walked with Jesus faithfully, attending churches in both Brainerd Minnesota and Clovis New Mexico. Charlotte is survived by her husband, her 5 children, two sisters (Eva and Donna) and two brothers (Jack and Robert) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She passed away on her 85th birthday. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 11:00 A.M. at Emily Wesleyan Church, Emily Minnesota. A luncheon will be provided following the service. A brief graveside service will at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Emily MN at 2:00 PM.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.