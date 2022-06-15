Charlotte Carol Frink

27 August 1936 - 27 August 2021

Charlotte Carol Frink was born the 27th of August 1936, to Leonard and Carol Bodle, the youngest of 8 children. She married Ronald Frink on 29 July, 1952 while Ronald was in the Air Force. They were blessed with 5 children, Debra, Ronald II, Laurence. James, and Charlene. While raising a family, she continued her education, first achieving her GED, and then earning her Associate's Degree from Brainerd State Junior College, where Charlotte discovered a love for the theater and acting, performing in several community plays. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from St. Cloud State University and embarked on a teaching career at Aitkin High School in Minnesota, teaching Special Education. She developed a passion for flying, learning to pilot small aircraft. She became instrument certified, and went on to become a flight instructor as well, with thousands of hours in the air that brought her joy and a sense of accomplishment. All through her life, she walked with Jesus faithfully, attending churches in both Brainerd Minnesota and Clovis New Mexico. Charlotte is survived by her husband, her 5 children, two sisters (Eva and Donna) and two brothers (Jack and Robert) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She passed away on her 85th birthday. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 11:00 A.M. at Emily Wesleyan Church, Emily Minnesota. A luncheon will be provided following the service. A brief graveside service will at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Emily MN at 2:00 PM.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Frink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.