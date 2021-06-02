Charlotte Anne Speed was born Oct. 2, 1928, to Peter and Johanna Martinson in Trommald, Minnesota.
She was raised on the Martinson family farm in rural Aitkin on Nord Lake. Charlotte graduated from Brainerd High School in 1946.
On Aug. 9, 1947, Charlotte was united in marriage to Glenn H. Speed at the Assembly of God Church in Brainerd. The Lord blessed their union with four children: Brad, Tom, Steve and Michelle. They made their home in Brainerd until 1953, when they moved to Wadena. Glenn and Charlotte owned and operated Time Jewelry from 1953-1987. After Glenn’s passing in 1987, Charlotte continued to run the business with her son, Steve. In 2016, she retired at the age of 87.
Charlotte was a long-time member of the Wadena Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Christian Women’s Group, Women’s Bowling League and the Boondocks Women’s Coffee Club. She was a gifted artist and master seamstress. She enjoyed knitting, music, singing, golfing, gardening, baking and camping. Her favorite pastime was spending time at Nord Lake with her family.
On May 28, 2021, at the age of 92, Charlotte passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Preceding Charlotte in death were her parents, Peter and Johanna; husband, Glenn; siblings: John, Kenneth and Melvin Raymond, Dale Martinson and daughters-in-law, Mary Speed and Pamela Speed.
Her children survive her: Brad Speed, Aitkin; Tom (Cheryl) Speed, Aitkin; Steve (Sandy) Speed, Wadena and Michelle Speed, Wadena; 11 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Lou (Frank) Vukelich, Crosby and Ardys (Gus) Carlstrom, Aitkin; many other relatives and a host of friends.