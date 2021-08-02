Christopher Paul Holm, 44, Madelia, Minnesota, died on July 28, 2021.
Visitation will be held at the Madelia Golf Course Clubhouse, 519 Everett Christensen Dr., Madelia, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 from 4-7 p.m.
Interment will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Palisade, at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel in Madelia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Christopher Paul Holm was born Sept. 13, 1976 to Merril and Darlene (Beaudry) Holm in Aitkin. He graduated from Aitkin High School and went on to college to become a plumber. He was employed as a plumber at Minnesota State University, Mankato, for 14 years. Chris married Jessica Ann (Blanchard) Holm on June 17, 2005 at Vermillion Gorge, Minnesota. Chris was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved to golf, played on a golf league and also enjoyed supporting the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Mankato Mavericks. His family meant everything to him. He loved to be with his family and friends, going on trips and camping. He was up for anything outdoors.
Chris is survived by his wife, Jessica Holm; daughter, Ashley (fiancé-Austin Heffele) Holm; son, Tatem Holm; grandson, Sawyer Heffele; parents, Merril (special friend Darlene Johnson) and Jo Holm; grandmother, Evelyn Holm; brother, Eric (Stacy) Holm; niece, Hannah Holm; nephew, Logan Holm; cousin, Jamie (Jessica) Holm and their children, Ethan and Allie Holm; cousin, Jeremy Holm and his children, Damion, Savannah and Weston Holm; aunts and uncles, Vern and Trudy Holm, Lynn (Lance) Schultz and their children, Kay and Gail; and special friends, Dave and Andrew Domeier.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, George Holm, Lee and Katie Beaudry; aunt, Cis Broussard; uncles, David Holm and Larry Beaudry.