Christopher LeRoy Weimer

Christopher LeRoy Weimer, 40, of Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. Christopher was born February 9, 1982 in Park Rapids to LeRoy and Carla (Coleman) Weimer. Christopher was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Cedarbrook. Christopher enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and watching the Carolina Panthers. Christopher especially enjoyed living and working on the farm. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Christopher is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ray Weimer; maternal grandparents, John and Elda Coleman; uncle, Joe Weimer.

