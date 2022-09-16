Christopher LeRoy Weimer, 40, of Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. Christopher was born February 9, 1982 in Park Rapids to LeRoy and Carla (Coleman) Weimer. Christopher was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Cedarbrook. Christopher enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and watching the Carolina Panthers. Christopher especially enjoyed living and working on the farm. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Christopher is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ray Weimer; maternal grandparents, John and Elda Coleman; uncle, Joe Weimer.
Christopher is survived by his parents, LeRoy and Carla Weimer of Aitkin; children, Zoey, Hailey and Zander; siblings, Nancy Berube of Brainerd, Michael (Jennifer) Weimer of Pennsylvania and Rebecca Weimer of Aitkin; paternal grandmother, Agnes Weimer of Aitkin; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Thursday, September 22 at 11 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church of Cedarbrook with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery of Cedarbrook. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
