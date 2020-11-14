Cindy Calder, 72, Aitkin, formerly Robbinsdale. passed away Nov. 10.
Cindy is survived by husband, Bill; sons, James and Daniel (Cara) Calder; grandchildren: Cameron (Elizabeth), Courtney, Mercedes, Mason and Trace; great-grandsons, Brody and Blake; siblings: Clifford (Betty) Johnson, Catherine (Bo) Azora-Minda, Christine Smith, Carolyn (Erses) Ozcan; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned for the summer of 2021. A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. and is limited to family, but friends may watch via livestream at www.gearty-delmore.com.