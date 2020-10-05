Clyde L. Moss, 93, Barron, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Mayo Northland in Barron.
He was born on April 7, 1927 to Thomas and Alta (Chapin) Moss of Cumberland, where he was raised. He married Kathleen Wols on July 19, 1963, they were married 57 years.
He worked many different jobs over the years. In his early years, he worked mainly in logging and traveled along the Northwestern United States. In his middle years, he settled in Aitkin, where he worked at a sawmill and at farming. During his later years, he returned to Cumberland, Wisconsin, finally settling in Barron. He finally retired from working at the age of 91, spending his last 10 years working at the casino in Turtle Lake in the janitorial division.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; his daughters: Julie, Joyce, Kathleen, Penny, Lisa, Tracey and Marsha; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, son and four daughters.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschsteelfuneralhome.com.