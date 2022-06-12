Colette Lenore Thomas, 61, of Pine City, MN. passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Aitkin, MN., with family by her side.
She was born July 24, 1960 in Mora, MN., to parents: Russell Ernest and Leella Mae Thomas. Colette graduated from Pine City High School, class of 1978. Throughout the years she did factory work, but her heart was in caregiving. She had her own daycare for many years. When she moved on from daycare, she decided to pursue being a PCA. She absolutely loved the people she cared for. Colette liked to fish, go camping, cook/bake, canning, crochet, knit, play yahtzee (she was very good at it!), but most of all she loved spending time with friends and family. Her children and grandchildren were what she called "her life".
Colette is survived by her parents: Russell Ernest Thomas and Leella Mae Thomas; daughter: Dalaena Baillargeon (Torrey Winger); 2 sons: Larry (Katrina) Mills and Calvin Jensen; 5 grandchildren: Jaidynn and Diesel Baillargeon, and Harper, Hunter, and Renae Lenore Mills; 2 sisters: Denise (Bruce) Pals, Gwen Thomas (Mike Baker).
She was preceded in death by her brother, Philip Thomas.
A Celebration of Colette's Life will be 2 p.m. - Friday June 17, 2022 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church 1000 South Jay Avenue, Rush City, MN, 55069. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin.
Go to www.srtfuneral to leave a message of condolence.
To plant a tree in memory of Colette Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.