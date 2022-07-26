Conrad J. Gorsuch, age 81 of Oak Grove, MN, and formerly of Minneapolis and Aitkin, passed away on July 21, 2022, at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center, Princeton. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 8, 2022, from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM at the St. Francis American Legion Post #622, 3073 Bridge St. NW, St. Francis. A luncheon will be served from 12:00-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Macville Cemetery, Hill City at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, williamsdingmann.com.

Conrad John was born to Gail and Evelyn (Angermo) Gorsuch on March 27, 1941, in Grand Rapids. He attended grade school in Swatara and continued on to attend Aitkin County Area High School. After graduating in 1959 he attended Dunwoody Institute and received a Drafting Certificate. During this time Conrad met the love of his life, DeLoris Burrington. As the job market was tough in 1960, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years as an Air Policeman in Germany. Conrad and DeLoris were engaged and broke up during this time. Once Conrad was back state-side, he went to visit DeLoris and they were married two months later on June 12, 1965, at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Conrad worked as a draftsman for Stanley Iron Works for 22 years. After the company disbanded, he went on to start his own very successful drafting business until he retired at the age of 74.

