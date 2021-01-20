Cora Pauline Kalevik Holzinger, 81,Palisade, died Jan. 17, 2021 at the St Cloud Hospital.
She was born May 7, 1939 to Mathias T. and Mabel D. (Gunderson) Kalevik in Kandiyohi. She was baptized at Gausdal Lutheran Church and later she served as organist at Gausdal. She married Dale R. Petersen and this union was blessed with two children, Pauline (Fahey) and Perry (Peter Rite). After separating as friends, Cora moved to the metro area. She was blessed with another child, Clark, who passed away at the age of 2. She married Richard (Dick) Holzinger in 1975. Cora pursued her nursing degree and became an RN, she worked at Mercy Hospital until they both retired to Waukenabo Lake, Palisade in 1980. After moving to the lake, Cora worked part-time at the Aitkin Public School as a nurse and then as shift supervisor at the Aicota Nursing Home. After Dick passed away, she moved to Blackrock Terrace in Aitkin until she moved to the Crosby Care Center.
Cora enjoyed time with her family! For a number of years, she and Dick would host what was lovingly referred to as “Camp Cora” at their lake home near Palisade. It was a wonderful time of visiting, reminiscing and, of course, food prepared by Cora. Cora was also a member of and organist at Hilltop Chapel in Palisade for over 21 years. She was also a proud member and supporter of Triad with her daughter. Cora was truly a caretaker. She loved talking with people and getting to know them and she always remembered your name and everything about you. She treasured all her relationships with family and friends. Special thank you to the Crosby Care Center – she loved her time and everyone there.
Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) Holzinger; son, Clark; parents; grandparents; brothers: Erwin (Edith), Menter (Mary) and Oren (Marian) Kalevik; sister, Marion (Leroy) Johnson and granddaughter, Cassandra Harms.
Cora is survived by daughter, Pauline (Tim) Fahey; son, Peter Rite; stepsons: Steve (Carolyn), Todd and John (Lynne) Saucier; stepdaughter, Renee Alexander; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A small family funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hilltop Chapel, Palisade, with Pastor (and treasured friend) Barry Hite officiating. Cora has always enjoyed the music and friendship of the Churchyard Grass band and they will be providing the music at her service. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.