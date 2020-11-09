Corey Emmett Grochowski, 41, Crystal, formerly of McGregor, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Nov. 2, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Morosey, Lancaster, New York; brothers, John (Penney) Grochowski, Ryan Grochowski; sisters, Julie Grochowski and Maureen Grochowski; step-sister, Melanie Morosey; step-brothers, Richard and Dean Mororsey; aunts and uncles: Patricia Buckley, James (Michele) Buckley, Michael (Catherine) Buckley, Kevin and Robert Buckley, Agra Buckley; special family member, Kathleen Majchrzak; many nieces and nephews and special loving friend, Jacqueline Shapiro.
He moved to Minnesota with his family at the age of 12, from Buffalo, New York. Corey was an avid car lover, always rebuilding or fixing a vehicle, either his own or anyone else’s. He was a self-trained computer builder, repair person, IT specialist. In his younger years, he took up chess, taught his dad and won some tournaments in St. Paul. He was a caring, considerate and loving son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to all he met.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ronald Morosey; his maternal grandparents, Daniel Peter and Janet Buckely; and his uncle, Daniel Paul Buckley.
No services will be held; private arrangements are being made by the family. Arrangements by Amigone Funeral Home, Inc. Share condolences at www.amigone.com.