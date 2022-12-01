Cory Reed Johnson

Cory Reed Johnson, 72, of Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born August 22, 1950 in Aitkin to Elwin and Ruth (Swehla) Johnson. Cory is a veteran of the United States Army who served during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Patricia "Patty" Lenzen on April 3, 1988. Cory was a Heavy Equipment Operator as well as an Over-The-Road Trucker. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on vehicles and "playing in the dirt". Cory will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Cory is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Ferlita; brothers-in-law, Thomas Thompson and L. Michael Lenzen.

To plant a tree in memory of Cory Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.