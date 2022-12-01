Cory Reed Johnson, 72, of Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born August 22, 1950 in Aitkin to Elwin and Ruth (Swehla) Johnson. Cory is a veteran of the United States Army who served during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Patricia "Patty" Lenzen on April 3, 1988. Cory was a Heavy Equipment Operator as well as an Over-The-Road Trucker. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on vehicles and "playing in the dirt". Cory will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Cory is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Ferlita; brothers-in-law, Thomas Thompson and L. Michael Lenzen.
Cory is survived by his loving wife, Patty; children, Travis (Erin) Johnson of Cameron, North Carolina and Petra Johnson (Shawn Balis) of Crosby; grandchildren, Eli Jonson, Pierce Johnson, Haleigh Balis and Austin Balis; siblings, Jeanie Thompson, Janie Martz, Arlo (Teresa) Johnson, Dale (Carol) Johnson and Kaye (Larry) Schweich; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a multitude of friends who he loved as family.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, December 10 from 11 AM to 3 PM at The Landing, Aitkin. A Celebration of Cory's Life will be held Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 2 PM to ? at the Cory and Patty Johnson Residence.
To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
To plant a tree in memory of Cory Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.