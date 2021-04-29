Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Bayless

Cindy Bayless was born on July 31, 1945 in St. Paul, the daughter of Sophie Olszewski.
She grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Johnson High School. She and Patrick Bayless were married in St. Paul. Following their marriage, they moved to Ham Lake and to this union three children were born. They later divorced. In 1987 she met Glenn Erdman and they began a life together making their home in several towns in Minnesota eventually calling Dovray home. Cindy held various jobs throughout her life.
Cindy passed away at her home on Monday, April 12, 2021 at the age of 75. She was a member of the Dovray Boosters Club and volunteered many hours working with various groups. Cindy enjoyed reading, cooking, fishing and sales.
Survivors include Glenn Erdman, Dovray; her three children and their spouses: Christian and Jennifer Bayless, North Branch; Stephanie and Erik Andersen, Woodbury and Jason and Carrie Bayless, Zimmerman; four grandchildren; half-brother, Thomas Mortel and his wife, Char, St. Paul; and Glenn’s two children, Jennifer Erdman and Ashley Orgera; and Jason and Jill Erdman, both of Slayton.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sophie and ex-husband, Patrick.
A family service is being planned at a later time.