Dale LeRoy Beihoffer, 101, Aitkin, passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living, Aitkin.
Dale was born Feb. 27, 1920 in Minneapolis to George and Inez (Hamann) Beihoffer. He grew up in Buffalo Lake, Hutchinson and Gaylord. Dale is a veteran of the United States Navy who served from 1942-1948 during WWII. Dale was united in marriage to Kathryn “Kay” Mae Hoppert on Aug. 23, 1958. They made their home in Fridley. Dale graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematical Engineering and worked for Northern Pump/FMC, retiring in 1983. Dale and Kay moved to the Aitkin area in 1988 and enjoyed Farm Island Lake living with fishing, gardening, friends, faith and family being their areas of focus. He was a cheerful volunteer in many ways in the Aitkin area. Dale was very involved at his church, serving on the endowment committee, cleaning and straightening the sanctuary, helping to serve the Christmas Day community meal, and in general helping in whatever way he could. He also assisted elderly individuals with their tax preparation, volunteered 12 years at Rippleside Elementary School in the computer lab, sorted pictures at the Aitkin Depot Museum, and was an active and outreaching member of a grief support group.
Dale inspired and touched many people’s lives with his humble and caring personality.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Mae Beihoffer; his parents; sisters, Lois and Dorothy; brother, Warren; many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Dale is survived by two daughters, Mary (Dan) Swanson, Aitkin and Anne (Jeff Olson) Beihoffer, Aitkin; grandchildren: Luke, Sarah, Noah, Hannah, Faith and Leah Swanson; Derek and Ashley Rosstedt; great-grandchildren: Gavin, Cruz and Brekken Rosstedt; brother, Lowell (Cathy) Beihoffer, Becker; sister, Virginia Simondet, Spring Park; sisters- and brothers-in-law, John and Sharon Hoppert, Howard’s Grove, Wisconsin and Jim and Ann Keller, Sheboygan, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin and will continue Monday, Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service at First Lutheran Church, Aitkin with Pastor Reggie Denton officiating. Military honors will be provided by Aitkin American Legion Post #86 and Aitkin V.F.W. Post 1727. Interment will be in Glory Baptist Cemetery, Nordland Township. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.