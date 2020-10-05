Dale “Bo” Allen Wiersema, 64, passed away after a very short battle with metastatic melanoma of the brain, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at his residence in Glen.
Dale “Bo” was born on Feb. 4, 1956 to parents Rosemary (Huizenga) and Bud Wiersema in Morrison, Illinois. He graduated from Prophetstown High school and attended Central College in Pella, Iowa. While attending Central College he helped the Central Dutch football team win the 1974 NCAA Division III championship.
Dale “Bo” worked for many years in farming, construction, asbestos abetment and resort caretaking. He was a real “Jack of all Trades.” Bo loved to garden, fish, camp, do woodwork, do things with his granddaughter, Mykaela Emily and listen to his favorite, John Prine. He always had a big bear hug for you and a great joke to share. He was kind and welcomed everyone.
Bo is survived by his wife, Bunny; daughter, Myia (Charles) Paradis, Cook, Minnesota; son, Eric Masurka (Alyx Emery), McGregor; granddaughter, Mykaela Emily Paradis, Glen; his father, Bud Wiersema, Morrison, Illinois; sister, Linda (Wiersema) Heiden, Galena, Illinois; brother, Gary (Susan) Wiersema, Fishers, Indiana; nephew, Todd (Angie) Heiden and their children Cora and Gabe; nephew, Justin (Heather) Heiden and their children Jarrett and Brooke; niece Katie (Brian) Phillippi and their children Grace, Jack and Samantha; niece, Jamie (Josh) Smith and their children Greyson, Garner, Reese; and nephew, Nate (Sarah) Wiersema. Dale “Bo” is also survived by many aunts, uncles, in-laws, his Festivus family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Wiersema and his grandparents.
Due to the present COVID-19 situation and coming winter, a memorial service to celebrate Bo’s life will be held in the spring. We will all be able to celebrate Dale “Bo’s” life the way he would have wanted.