Dale Richard Slette, 85, Aitkin, died Jan. 9, 2022.

He was born July 20, 1936, the son of Joseph and Emma (Hagen) Slette. He married Annabell Zantow Feb. 21, 1956 in Mason City, Iowa.

In 1960 they moved to the farm in Glen, where they had lived since. They raised potatoes, pigs, sheep and cattle over the years.

Dale worked at Aitkin Iron Works as a welder, until he quit to take care of the farm full time.

He spent many winters logging. He enjoyed water skiing, hunting, fishing, playing guitar and reading.

He was known as a very strong, hard-working man.

He is survived by his children: Cindy (Jim) Christensen, Randy (Tanya) Slette, Judy (Jeff) Peysar, Mike (Julie) Slette and Steve (Dawn) Slette.

Grandchildren: Jamie and Matt; Carly, Jeremy, Kyla, Joe and Dannah; Kristi and Kelli; Waverly and Ryan; Maddy and Hannah.

Great-grandchildren: Ava and Willem;  Jacob; Beau, Skylynn, Gage, Ari and Owen; Orinn and Abby; Wyatt, Tenley and Hattie.

Sister, Mary Beth.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Annabell.

A memorial service will be held May 21, 2022 at Holden Lutheran Church, 27987 150th St., Isle.

