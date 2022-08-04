Daniel P. Bzdok was born in St. Paul on May 27, 1960. He tragically and unexpectedly passed away on July 27, 2022.
Dan graduated from Harding High in St. Paul and recently retired from Press Operator at Walter G. Anderson.
Dan was an avid hunter and fisherman and found himself happiest in Fleming Lake where he would play cards and spend time with his family.
Dan is survived by his children Danni (Ty) Bzdok-Derousse of St. Louis, Rebecca Lynn of U-city, and Brian James of Buffalo; granddaughter Stella Petersen; sister Linda (Jeff) Hammond of IGH; twin brother Daryl (Roxanne) of Wright; sisters-in law Darlene (Dave) Geiger of St. Paul, Michele Bzdok of Stacey; ex-wife Diana of Zimmerman; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends all of whom will miss him terribly.
Preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kristen Marie; parents Donald and Marie (Carufel) Bzdok; brothers Ronald and David Jerome; and sister Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo on August 18th at 11 am. Visitation will precede the Mass from 9AM to 11AM at the church. After Mass, lunch will be served at Bison Creek (Huikko's) in Buffalo. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights.
The Peterson Chapel, Buffalo, MN assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.thepetersonchapel.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Bzdok as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.