With profound sadness we announce the passing of Darlene Hlidek, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all those whose lives she touched. Darlene died unexpectedly at home on October 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick and sister Peggy.
Born in Chicago on June 3rd, 1938, Darlene was an avid gardener, antique collector, and educator. Darlene had an adventurous spirit and was always up for a challenge. She loved to travel, ran tours to the Czech Republic, explored the Boundary Waters and drove to Alaska (Twice). She delighted in living on the banks of the Mississippi where she and her husband Dick operated Old River Road Antiques on the site of her Grandfather's homestead.
Darlene had a great sense of humor and a knack for making people of all ages feel loved and important. Students still recall the daily hug club she started as a school nurse in the 70's.
Darlene and Dick met while she was in nursing training in Nebraska; they were married for 63 years. Darlene went on to get her PhD in health education and served as a professor at the University of Minnesota.
She was the beloved mother of Barry and Gina Hlidek, proud grandmother of Matthew and Clarissa Hlidek. She will be missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
