Darlene P. Hanson

Darlene Phyllis Hanson, age, 88 of Thor died Saturday January 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 29,1933 to Conrad and Ruby (Hiller) Moe. She grew up in Grayling and attended McGregor School. After school she worked in a coat factory in Minneapolis. Darlene was united in marriage to Alvin Lawrence Hanson on October 16, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Thor. Together they raised 2 sons: Roger and Robert "Bobby" and taught them to love their family, work hard and enjoy life. Alvin and Darlene started building their turkey farm that is still operating today. Their farm was the local gathering place in Thor, where there was always coffee and treats for anyone who stopped in. She truly appreciated her nephew Brian Anderson who would come to the farm during summer months and help out. She enjoyed traveling with Alvin and with family and friends to warmer climates and on several cruises, and especially all of the time she spent with her special sister Yvonne who lived close by. Darlene was a Lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church of Thor, where she helped with many monthly Ladies Aide event meals and taking care of the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin on July 5, 2021 and parents: Conrad and and Ruby Moe; brothers: Ralph, Robert, Norbert, Wayne, Phillip and Donald Moe; Sisters: Ione, Lucille, Margie, Yvonne. Darlene is survived by her 2 sons and daughters-in-law: Roger (Cheryl Zupancich) Hanson and Robert (Tammy Bass) Hanson; 2 granddaughters: Rachel and Andrea Hanson and many other special relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held for Darlene and Alvin this spring at Saron Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com
