David "Butch" Burdick of No. Augusta S.C. passed away Sept. 19, 2021 after a long struggle with Covid. Butch was born Oct. 4th 1941 to Roy and Doris Burdick of Tamarack, MN. He was proceeded in death by his parents and 8 borthers ad sisters. He is survived by his daughter Lisa, her mother Jackie Flowers, 2 sisters, Pearl Bruggman and Carol Hageman of McGregor. Brothers, Russ of Tamarack, Dewey of Wright and Wally of Pierz. A Burial Service with Military Honors was held Sat. Sept. 25th at the Round Lake Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of David Burdick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.