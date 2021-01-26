David “Dave” Andrew Hector, 76, Waite Park, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Howard Lake.
Mass of Christian burial celebrating David’s life will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial with full military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Dave was born Nov. 15, 1944 in Aitkin to David I. and Ingeborg (Berg) Hector. He graduated in 1963 from Hill City High School. Following graduation Dave enlisted in the United States Marine Corps along with his brother, Larry. They went to San Diego, California for boot camp. Dave’s military occupational specialty was radio telegraph operator (Morse Code) at Camp Pendleton, California. He and his brother went to Vietnam. After spending 14 and one-half months at various places in Vietnam, Dave returned to the United States and was stationed at Camp Lejeune until he was discharged in 1966.
After his discharge from the Marine Corps Dave worked at his parents Philips 66 Gas Station, Quadna Mountain Ski Resort, and then moved to the Twin Cities where he was employed by Taystee Bread servicing fleet trucks. Dave then moved back home and was employed by Blandin Wood Products. Dave married Jean M. Glines on Dec. 16, 1972 in Watertown, South Dakota. They moved to St. Cloud where he worked in apartment building maintenance and caretaking, Dave’s Property Maintenance. Dave was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Waite Park American Legion Post #428, Eastside VFW Post #4847, Marine Corps League, St. Cloud Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #290, St. Cloud Disabled American Veterans Chapter #9, and 40 & 8 Voiture 415 where he served as Minnesota Grande Chef de Gare.
Survivors include his wife, Jean M. Hector, Waite Park; son, David A. Hector II, Farmington; daughters, Petrina R. (Ken) Mehr, Kimball; and Charleen M. Anderson stationed at Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts; brothers, Larry J. Hector, Hill City; Steven L. Hector, Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Emilie A. (Jerry) Lee, Roseville; ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and three stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.