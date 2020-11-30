David H. Juracek, 77, Ironton, died Nov. 23, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
He was born April 30, 1943 in Brainerd to Henry and Leona (Hamdorf)
David Juracek, at the age of 23, founded the IVS Quang Ngai English School in Vietnam where he would teach for four years. He went on to teach English, drama and speech for eight years at Canby High School and then the last 25 years of his career teaching English at Crosby-Ironton High School. He cared deeply for each and every one of his students over the years.
David was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Brainerd and an avid member of the Cuyuna Range Lions Club.
David is survived by his wife, Joyce; one son, Steven Juracek, Hopkins; one brother, Philip (Paula) Juracek, Ironton; two sisters, Louise (Mark) Hall, Bakersfield, California and Evelyn (David) Schroeder, Crystal; one nephew and one niece.
David was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Vaale Cemetery in Brainerd. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.