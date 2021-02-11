David M. Lee, 81, Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021.
David was a retired boilermaker and took great pride in the work that he did and the friends he made along the way in his career. He had very special memories throughout his entire life in Aitkin, including his grandma’s farm, his log cabin and deer hunting.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin Lee and Julia Lee; and brother, Terry Lee.
David will be deeply missed by children, Todd Lee, Julie (Jason) MacDonald; grandchildren, Madison and Bennett MacDonald.
Visitation will be held at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home in Anoka on Friday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. with burial following at Forest Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of David Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.