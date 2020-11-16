David L. Strand, Aitkin, formerly of St. Paul, died early on the morning of Nov. 12 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
He succumbed to glioblastoma, a deadly stage 4 brain cancer of which he was diagnosed in August 2019 and given six months to live. His love of life and family gave him the will and fortitude to last until now.
He enjoyed a beautiful summer fishing, boating and gardening with family and friends at his home on Cedar Lake.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Cordy (nee Mary Machart); son, Bradley David (Kristina), Nantucket, Massachusetts; and daughter, Meredith Leigh, St. Paul. Survivors also include four grandsons: Ben, Avery and Liam Strand and Owen Mackaman; sister, Dorothy Johnson (Bruce), Edmore North Dakota. He is also survived by dear friend, Meredith Lomen, Stillwater.
He was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Alice (Dubourt) Strand; brother, Dr. Richard C. Strand, Chicago; and his precious grandson, Henry Douglas Mackaman.
David’s professional life spanned 33 years with 3M Company in St Paul. He enjoyed traveling internationally, building Scotchbrite factories in Europe and living several years with his family in Europe, happy that they too had the opportunity to experience different cultures and learn foreign languages.
David Strand was a guest editorial writer for the Aitkin Independent Age for 20 years, sharing his views on politics and other relevent topics and current events.
In 2018 he was instrumental in creating what he called his greatest accomplishment, the creation of the book “The Music Of The Soul Lives On,” an anthology of the life, writings and music of his grandson Henry Mackaman, which went on to win many awards in the U.S. and internationally.
He will be greatly missed by all who loved him, learned from him, and experienced his warm and generous heart.
Honoring his wishes there will be no funeral. A celebration of his well lived life will be held at a later date.
If so desired, memorials in his name may be sent to KARA ( Kids At Risk Action), a foundation of which he was a founder, C/O Mike Tikkanen, 12801 Sheffield Curve. Minnetonka, Mn 55305.