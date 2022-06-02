Dawn Britney Shockency of Coleraine, MN passed away May 26, 2022 at Garden Court Chateau. Dawn was born February 13, 1939 in Litchfield, MN. She was a graduate of Aitkin High School and received a degree in nursing. She was a long time nurse at the Bonner Eye Clinic. She is survived by her son Colin Shockency, grandson Matthew, and great-granddaughter Chloe, her brother Glenn (Charlotte) Britney. She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Homuth, step-father Lloyd Homuth and her brother John. As per her request there will not be any service.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.