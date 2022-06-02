Dawn Britney Shockency

Dawn Britney Shockency of Coleraine, MN passed away May 26, 2022 at Garden Court Chateau. Dawn was born February 13, 1939 in Litchfield, MN. She was a graduate of Aitkin High School and received a degree in nursing. She was a long time nurse at the Bonner Eye Clinic. She is survived by her son Colin Shockency, grandson Matthew, and great-granddaughter Chloe, her brother Glenn (Charlotte) Britney. She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Homuth, step-father Lloyd Homuth and her brother John. As per her request there will not be any service.

