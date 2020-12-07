Debra Kay Vinje–Parnell, 65, McGregor, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at her home near McGregor.
She was born Sept. 11, 1955 in Minneapolis to Lyle Vernon and Virginia Laura (Lagerquist) Vinje. She graduated from Washburn High School and earned an administrative assistant degree from the Minnesota School of Business and worked in that capacity for Fairview-University in Minneapolis. Debra was united in marriage to Michael Jay Parnell on Dec. 5, 2012 at the Chapel of Love – Mall of America, Bloomington. She loved to jam out to Prince. If she could play bingo everyday, oh she would! She absolutely couldn’t get enough of watching “The Walton’s” and “Little House on the Prairie” with her puppy Lollie on her lap. She really enjoyed having a drink or two around the bonfire up north at the trailer. Lastly, nothing meant more to her than spending time being extremely silly with her husband, kids and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Virginia Vinje and her three brothers: David, Gary and Thomas Vinje.
Debra is survived by her husband, Michael Parnell; three daughters: Michelle Christine Vinje, Elizabeth Laura Mae Vinje and Shauna Mone`t Vinje; one son, Drae L’Ron Vinje; seven grandchildren: Michelle, M’Kenzie, Christine, Aaron, Amarianna, Jordan and Maya; four great-grandchildren: Eliana, Alayah, Jaxson, Ariah; two sisters, Laura and Judy Vinje; and she was an auntie to many nieces and nephews.
Debra was greatly loved, will be missed dearly, but is forever in our hearts.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at McGregor Funeral Home in McGregor with Pastor V.J. Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Minneapolis. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.