Dennis E. Holbert, age 83, of Key West, FL died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Service for Dennis Holbert will be at 2:00PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, Isle, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the Foster Cemetery, Cove, MN, followed by a celebration of life at Izatys Ballroom. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

