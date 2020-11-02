Dennis Newell Doerr, 88, Aitkin, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 3, 1932 in Minneapolis to Newell and Lulu (Tutila) Doerr. Dennis was united in Marriage to Florence Natysin on June 2, 1951 in Minneapolis. They were able to share 66 years together. He worked as a plant manager for ESB, he owned Denny’s Resort in Garrison and worked as a manager for Turtle Lake Casino. He had a passion for fishing, watching old time westerns, and playing games with his grandkids. He also loved watching the birds and deer in his yard.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, brother and son-in-law.
Dennis is survived by his children: Virginia (Geoff) Sharples, Cold Spring; Carol (Garold) Olsvig, Arland Wisconsin; Geraldine Moen, Prairie Farm; Diana (John) Welle, Aitkin; Charlotte (Tom) Hastings, Buffalo; Duane (Kathy) Natysin, Coon Rapids; 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at First Lutheran Church of Arland, Wisconsin with Pastor Timothy Vettrus officiating. Burial will be in the Arland Independent Cemetery following the service. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.