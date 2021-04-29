Dennis Martin Herbst, 78, McGregor, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at his home.
Dennis was born Feb. 2, 1943, the son of Ervin and Eleanor Herbst. Dennis was united in marriage to Judy Voltin on Feb. 10, 1964.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; daughters, Denise Herbst and Lynn Herbst; two grandsons, Alexander Bovitz and Victor Bovitz; siblings: Ervin (Caryll) Herbst Jr., Charles (Joyce) Herbst, Diane (Merl) Kittleson, Mary (Phil) Carlson, Russell (Diana) Herbst, Michael (Sue) Herbst and Debra (Brian) Norman; brother-in-law, LeRoy Dahler; and many, many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
His early years were spent helping on the family farm near Duelm, Minnesota, hunting and fishing with siblings and friends. His family moved to Mounds View when Dennis was 13 years old. That year, with a jug of water and a bag of sandwiches and by himself, he drove a farm tractor from Mounds View up old Hwy. 10 back to the family farm after tilling a large garden at their new home. Dennis always remained a heavy equipment operator at heart. He was a longtime member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. Before retiring to his cabin on Big Sandy Lake, he was co-owner, heavy equipment operator and estimator of Herbst & Sons Demolition Inc. and Central Sandblasting Inc. The demolition company demolished the Elk River Nuclear Power Plant, the first such operation in U.S. history. In his youth Dennis was known for his wild antics, sense of humor, yet loving and kind nature. Through the years he enjoyed motorcycles, fireworks, hunting, boating (full throttle), snowmobiling (also full throttle), walks in the woods, tinkering in his garage, old Western movies, his iPad, being a life time member of the SnoBaron’s Snowmobile Club and daily reading of periodicals and books on his Kindle. He especially loved fishing trips with family and friends to the Winoga Lodge island outpost cabin flying out in a bush plane from the main lodge in Souix Lookout, Ontario.
Dennis also had an enduring love for animals. During his life he adopted numerous rescue dogs. He was preceded in death by his most recent beloved companion, Bingo, who was adopted from his local animal shelter. Dennis was a caring person who took gratitude in helping others he came in contact with. Known for his strength, sense of humor, kindness and compassion, he will be dearly missed by many family and friends. To honor Dennis’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to your local animal shelter.
