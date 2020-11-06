DeWaine Charles Silker, the father of Sue Kanz, Aitkin resident, died at the age
of 91 in La Crosse, Wisconsin on Nov. 4, 2020. He was surrounded by his family at the home of his son, David and Teresa Silker, where he resided. He and his wife Norma spent 69 loving years together before her death in 2017.
DeWaine was born on June 19, 1929 at home in Rochester to C. Kenneth and Esther (née Winter) Silker. He graduated with the class of 1947 from Rochester High School, arguably the greatest class of RHS. On June 19, 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Norma Larson. In 1950, he received his BA in mathematics and physical education from Iowa State Teachers College.
He was a teacher and wrestling coach in Morris for one year and then returned to Rochester to teach mathematics and physical education from 1952 to 1962. He earned an MA in education from Colorado College in 1957 and an MA in mathematics from San Diego State College in 1960. From 1962 to 1993, he taught mathematics at Rochester Junior College. He was faculty president from 1964-1966 and from 1970-1972.
DeWaine was a high school athlete in wrestling, track and football. He was also a college wrestler and was a member of the NCAA championship team. He refereed high school football for ten years in the 1970s and was a starter for high school track meets for thirty seasons in Southern Minnesota, but his real love was wrestling. He was fond of saying, “All that I am and all that I have, I owe to wrestling.” He was a high school wrestling referee in Southern Minnesota and for Minnesota State High School League Tournaments. He was the Minnesota State High School League wrestling rules interpreter for Southern Minnesota. He also managed the District III and Region I Wrestling Tournaments for 25 years. He was inducted into the Minnesota High School Coaches Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1988, the Minnesota Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Rochester Quarterbacks Hall of Fame in 2004. He also became a charter member of the Mayo Civic Center Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2007.
DeWaine was a founding brother and lifetime member of the Rochester Chapter of the Brotherhood of Buck Snorters.
From 1966-1969, DeWaine and Norma took their family to The American College of Girls in Istanbul, Turkey where he taught mathematics. He also taught mathematics for the University of Maryland at U.S. military bases in Turkey.
DeWaine became a member of Zumbro Lutheran Church in 1950, was the president of the congregation in 1982 and a business office technician whose duties included counting the weekly offerings for 24 years.
He is survived by his cat, Isa; by two daughters, Laurie K. Lavine (Phil Pienkos), Denver and Sue Silker Kanz (David Kanz), Aitkin; two sons, David B. Silker (Teresa Tucker), La Crosse and John C. Silker, Rochester. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Elizabeth Pienkos, Andrew Pienkos, Chad Silker, Becky Hughes, Matthew Silker, Kelly Sparks, Amy Grgich, Erik Kanz and Samantha Silker. He has 16 great-grandchildren: Max, Nora, Charlie, Theodore, Marley, Maya, Jack, Harrison, Benjamin, Stella, Isaiah, Corrina, Matilda, Natalie, Kate and Ty. He is survived by two brothers: Frank Silker, Rochester and Scott Silker, LaCrosse.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his brother Dale Silker; by his sister Joanne Wildermuth and by twin granddaughters, Sarah and Elizabeth Silker.
DeWaine loved his family, the thousands of students that he educated through the years, his church and high school wrestling. He also loved every job he held. Put simply, he liked to work and he admired and respected hard, productive work.
A memorial service will be held for Mr. Silker at a later date. Inurnment will be at East St. Olaf Church Cemetery, Millet Cemetery and at Robert College of Istanbul at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the scholarship fund for female students of Robert College, Istanbul (https://giving.rob
col.k12.tr/usindex.html) or Zumbro Lutheran Church of Rochester, 624 3rd Ave. SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
After a lifetime of red lights in Rochester, may DeWaine only find green lights on his pathway to Heaven.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Silker family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.