Diane Lee Plante, 54, Aitkin, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Diane Lee Plante was born Sept. 28,1966 in Crookston to Frank and Dorothy (Galland) Plante. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Oklee.
Throughout her childhood, Diane lived in Oklee. As a young adult, she moved to Brained where she spent many years with her extended family and friends. She lived at Clark Lake Homes for several years, taking on jobs related to housekeeping services. For the last five years she lived in Aitkin at Oakridge Homes, working at DAC.
Diane had a heart of gold. She enjoyed coffee with friends, eating out and shopping (lots of shopping). She had a special gift for caring for others, always asking about the family. Phone conversations with Diane started with, “What are you doing?”. This was her way of staying in touch with all. She had a knack for remembering details and enjoyed sharing stories and reminiscing about the days of old.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; sibling, Curtis Plante; nephew, Tyler Plante.
Diane is survived by her siblings: Linda Ostlund, James (Shirley) Plante, Roxanne (Michael) Finseth and her twin sister, Debra (Gerry) Krenke; several nieces and nephews.
Thanks to all who have cared for Diane throughout the years. May her memory be blessed.
A celebration of Diane’s life will be Friday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin with Pastor Dallas Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at a later date in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Oklee. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.