Dianne Patricia Miller, 76, McGregor, went to meet her savior on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
She was born July 27, 1944 in Stratford, New York to Archie and Teresa (Daley) Pollard. Dianne was united in marriage to Jack Albert Miller on August 19, 1975. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, feeding the birds and was a huge NBA fan. Dianne loved her family dearly and loved to show hospitality to family and friends.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; five brothers and one sister.
Dianne is survived by three sons: Ted (Donna) Youker, Cloquet; Rod (Kim) Youker, Little Falls, New York and Ron Miller, McGregor; grandchildren: Laurie (Jason) Barta, Alex (Adrea) Youker, Aaron Youker, Ashley Youker, Brittany (Jared) Lasher and Karista Youker; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.