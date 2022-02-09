Donald "Bucky" Quade

Donald T. "Bucky" Quade, 76, of Palisade died Friday, February 4, 2022 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin. He was born April 28, 1945 in Palisade to Theodore and Mary (Hedin) Quade. He grew up in Palisade, attended Palisade School and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1963. Donald married Sharon Ashton in 1968 in Palisade. Together they had 2 children, and later divorced. When he was younger, Donald spent many hours with his brother "Swede" building rock fireplaces and grills. Donald worked for the Palisade CO-OP, running the store and delivering feed to the community. He also managed the grocery store in Palisade, the city water maintenance, and was the Palisade Fire Association Gambling Manager. He was a member of the Palisade Fire Dept., Palisade City Council and Palisade Sportsman's Club. He helped coach Little League, taught gun safety, snowmobile and ATV safety classes for local youth. He enjoyed having birdfeeders filled with food and spent many hours watching the birds, listening to KKIN, playing cribbage, and anything having to do with "The Shack". Donald Loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Mary Quade, great-grandson Wyatt, brother Lamberth "Swede", sister Joanne, and nephews: Larry, Leslie and Eric.
Donald is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Michael (Jen) Quade of Palisade;
Daughter and son-in-law: Dawn (Brian) Quade of Maple Grove;
Grandchildren: Courtney (Brycen) Peterson, Kaylee (Travis) Ross,
Logan (Hannah) Quade, Dylan Quade, and Joe Sell;
Great-grandchildren: Hudson, Briggs, Graham, and Baby Quade;
Brother and sister-in-law: James (Marie) Quade of Parker, AZ.;
Sisters: Ramona McConnell of Valley Ford, WA. and Beverly Johnson of Saint Paul;
And many other special relatives and friends.
Donald's family would like to thank the excellent staff at Riverwood Healthcare Center and Aicota Health Care Center for the care given to Donald the past couple weeks. Thank you to his neighbor Joe for always making sure his mail was delivered, snow was shoveled, and lawn was mowed. And to Palisade One Stop and Ukura's Big Dollar Store for always helping with his groceries as his mobility lessened.
A Celebration of Donald's Life will be 12pm - Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade. Pastor William Sass will be the officiant. Visitation will begin 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch will follow the service at the Palisade Fire Hall in Palisade. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.