Donald R. Buetow passed away Feb 7, 2021 at his home in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Donald was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer. Donald was born in Sandstone to Raymond and Ramona Buetow July 24, 1960. He was raised in the Cites but spent his adult years in Moose Lake. He was a hard worker, working as a foreman for a foundry, he was a truck driver also, and after moving to Florida, he was the head maintenance manager for a condo. In the mid 2000s, he relocated with his fiancé, Julie Brigan, to Florida. The two both worked together and were loved by their boss and coworkers. When asked about him, his coworkers and friends described him as honest, hard-working, always had a smile and willing to help anyone. He enjoyed spending his time outside of work with Julie and could often be found fishing.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Ramona and Raymond; his brothers, Butch and Doug Buetow; and his son, Jacob Ekstedt.
He is survived by his fiancé, Julie Brigan; his sister, Renee Buetow; his daughter, Tania Hendrickson (spouse Lucas); his son, David Michaelson (spouse Alissa); his nieces and nephews, and four grandsons: Connor Michaelson (17), Austin (5), Augustus (3) and Waylon Hendrickson (1).