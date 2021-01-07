Donald Clarence Carlson, 95, Aitkin, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living, Aitkin.
He was born Oct. 13, 1925 on the family farm near Aitkin to Albin and Emma (Pearson) Carlson. He grew up on the farm that was settled by his paternal grandparents from Sweden.
He served in the Army joining the Guards in the early 1940s. Donald was united in marriage to Marjory Ann (Griffith) on Sept. 30, 1948 in Aitkin. He operated the family farm for many years until he was forced to sell the dairy cattle when the local creamery closed in the early 1980s. Since he was a child, Donald attended church at the Maria Chapel. He and his wife were active in the Maria Chapel community functions for much of their adult life, it was a very special place for them and their family. He was always up for a game of cards, especially cribbage with his friends and neighbors. He enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, ice fishing, deer hunting, blueberry picking and beekeeping (for approximately 40 years).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Marjory in 2019; son, Arnold; siblings: Elmer Carlson, Mildred (Oliver) Nyman, Mabel (Arthur) Oliver and his parents Albin and Emma (Pearson) Carlson.
Donald is survived by his children, Kathryn (Fred) Daigle, Lansing, North Carolina and Lawrence “Larry” (Bonnie) Carlson, Aitkin; three grandchildren: Donald (Angie) Carlson,Brainerd; Jason (Amy) Daigle, Taylorsville, North Carolina; Sarah (Earl) Van Horn, Hillsborough, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren: Aiden and Ryley Daigle and Crosby and Finnley Van Horn; three nephews, one niece, and many other special relatives and friends who mourn his death.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Diamond Lake Cemetery, Farm Island Township, Aitkin County. Pastor Reggie Denton will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Aitkin American Legion Lee Post #86 and Aitkin VFW Roberts-Glad Post #1727. Pallbearers are: Ed Burgstaler, Fred Burgstaler, Larry Carlson, Donald Carlson, David Burgstaler and Wendy Burgstaler. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation services in Aitkin.