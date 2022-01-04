Donald ‘Donnie’ Keil

Donald “Donnie” Ray Keil, 85, Aitkin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 11, 1936 in Cedar Brook to Louis and Alida (Norgren) Keil. Donnie was united in marriage to Lois Pickles on Sept. 9, 1957, and they had 64 loving years together. He worked for Hannah Mining Co. in Crosby for five years and then worked for Burlington Northern Railroad from 1963, until retiring in 1993. He loved hunting and especially fishing and his farm work. He also loved gardening, where he became known to his friends as the “Squash Man” for growing all the varieties of squash.
He was preceded in death by his son Gary, one brother, one infant sister, three sisters and his parents.
Donnie is survived by his wife Lois; two sons: Steve (Vic) Keil, Aitkin and Kevin (Lisa) Keil, Albertville; two daughters: Donna (Terry) Lane, Park Rapids and Pamela (Donovan) Johns, Boyd, Texas; daughter-in-law: Debbie Keil, Floodwood; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; one sister Bonita (Bill) Besch; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
