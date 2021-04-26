It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Donald Gust Hyytinen, 89, on April 21, 2021.
Don was born in Aitkin Aug. 16, 1931, to immigrant parents, Antti and Selma Hyytinen. While growing up, his family only spoke Finnish in their home. Don graduated from Aitkin High School in 1949 having served as class president and homecoming king. In 1958, he married the love of his life, Lois Sipper, Crosby. He worked at Inland Steel in Crosby until its closing in 1967. In 1968, Don and Lois purchased a local hardware store and ran Hyytinen’s Hardware Hank until retiring in 1998. It was a great life for Don and Lois—enhancing their already social lifestyle. Throughout his life, Don continued to farm the land his parents homesteaded in 1918.
Don loved his family, friends, and community. He served the community in many roles including Lions, Oddfellows, Quarterbacks, Cattlemen’s Association, Jacques Art Center, and as board member for Mille Lacs Electric. He was recognized for his service by Lions International. He was an active participant in and supporter of Aitkin athletics. In 2001, Don and Lois were elected Aitkin’s Riverboat captain and queen. In 2004, Don and Lois were awarded the Warren Potter Lifetime Achievement Award for their service and commitment to the promotion and growth of the Aitkin area. Don lived life to its fullest.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Vieno, Unto, Anja, Paul, Lydia, Martin, Olavi, Niilo, Aira, Lauha, Robert and Roger; and grandson, Matti Hyytinen.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; children: Joel (Teresa) Hyytinen, Jan Mowbray, Jill Hyytinen and Joy (Scott) Gustin; grandchildren: Jacob and Hannah Hyytinen; Andrew and Sawyer Mowbray; Spencer, Sydney, Anja and Aliina Gustin; foreign exchange son, Paul (Marit) Kroeze; and many, many more beloved relatives. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Aitkin Lions Club or a charity of your choice.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Journey North Church in Aitkin with Pastor Randy Stauter officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Rabbit Lake Cemetery, Glen Township. The family hopes to livestream the service on Saturday. Please check srtfuneral.com later in the week for details.
