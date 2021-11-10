Donald J. Pearson, 78 of Aitkin died Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin. He was born August 8, 1943 to Robert A. and Donna Mae (Knutson) Pearson. He graduated from Robbinsdale High School. He worked as a welder alongside his father in their family business. He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother. Donald is survived by his brother Kim, sister Diane, sister-in-law Gail and other special relatives and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Pearson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.