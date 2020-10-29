Donald Martin Pearson, 80, Aitkin, passed away Oct. 26, 2020.

He was preceded in death by wife, Caroline Riley Pearson; parents, Archie and Evelyn; and siblings, Lawrence and James.

Donald is survived by children: Donald Jr. (Dawn), Glenn (Debra), Rodney (Sandi) and Keith (Tina); 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings: Tom (Sylvia), Kenny (Christie), Lori, Julie and Carol; and many extended relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m. all at Gill Brothers Funeral Home 5801 Lyndale Ave. So., Minneapolis. Private family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

