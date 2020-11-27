Donald Owen Wernli, 77, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 18, 2020, with his wife of 55 years by his side, in Aitkin.
Don was born Dec. 18, 1942 in Bakersfield, California to Karl and Ardella Wernli. From a young age, Don loved the outdoors, spending his early years exploring the mountains and groves of orange trees around his home. As a young man in the 1960s, he built and raced cars (especially his Pontiac) in southern California during the birth of drag racing. His love of cars remained after his retirement; he belonged to and was actively involved in a local Country Road Classics Car Club. He married his wife, Barb, in 1965 in Granada Hills, California and moved to Edina, Minnesota where they raised two children. He was a proud union member, and worked for J.B. Nelson as a commercial painter until a construction accident in 1996 forced his retirement. He also belonged to the First Lutheran Church of Aitkin.
Don’s passion for the outdoors included hunting, fishing and an overall appreciation for nature. The woods were his cathedral and he was happiest when simply walking through them, watching the wildlife and looking for new growth of trees and flowers. He and Barb spent many years travelling the country from coast to coast, visiting state parks and nature preserves, and shared a love of finding new places, especially on the roads less travelled.
A creative and accomplished woodworker, a look around his home reveals furniture, gun stocks, and most recently, wooden bowls that Don designed and finished himself. His hobbies also included working on cars, especially his beloved “Big Blue,” a 1976 Ford F250 that he recently restored. An excellent shot, Don passed his love of hunting down to his son. After the accident in 1996, he taught himself to shoot left-handed and later converted many of his guns so he could still use them. He spent many happy hours loading shells and shooting at a favorite gun range on Padre Island, Texas, where he and Barb spent the cold winter months.
The serious work accident in 1996 changed the direction of his life, but through his optimism, adaptability, resilience, and yes, stubbornness, it never altered his spirit. Don will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help anyone who needed a tow, a tree cut, a car repaired, or a deck built. He never let a problem stump him, and he never put off until tomorrow what could be done today. He fiercely loved his wife, Barb, his daughter Lisa, and her family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Eric and his parents, Karl and Ardella Wernli.
He is survived by his wife, Barb; his daughter, Lisa and her husband Erik; his grandchildren, Ezekiel and Cecelia and his brother Robert and his family.
Don had many friends across the country including lifelong friends from California, work friends from the Twin Cities, and newer friends in both Aitkin and Padre Island.
A celebration of his life will be held next spring or summer.
