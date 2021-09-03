Donna Loraine Ellis, 87, Aitkin, formerly of Palisade, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Aitkin Health Services.
She was born Feb. 8, 1934 in Aitkin County to Arthur and Eria (Kingsley) Schoonmaker. Donna graduated from Aitkin High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to John Ellis on June 7, 1952 in Aitkin. Donna and John lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for three years before moving to the Palisade area where they lived most of their married life. Donna was a waitress at Tip Top Café, Quadna Mountain and Savanah Country Club. She was also township assessor and a Stanley Home Product dealer for 50+ years. Donna was a member of Waukenabo Up North Club as well as Hilltop Chapel, Palisade. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting, playing cards, dancing and cooking for family and friends. Donna especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; brother, Wesley Schoonmaker; sisters: Laurel Landrus, Geneva Watson and Darlene Krinovich.
Donna is survived by her four sons, Wesley (Deb) Ellis, Nisswa; William (Lynn) Ellis, Zimmerman; James (Charlene) Ellis, Palisade and Raymond (Irene) Ellis, Ironton; 11 grandchildren: Michelle, Evan, Ashley, Jeb, Trissa, Sharla, Kyla, Camron, Cameo, Samantha and Dylan; 18 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Waukenabo Cemetery, Waukenabo Township. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.