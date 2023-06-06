Dorine Rosa Kiley, 75 of Andover, Mn. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 4, 2023.

A Celebration of Life is set for 1-4 p.m., Saturday, June 10 at The Landing in Aitkin.

