Doris Doty

Doris Doty, 98 of Palisade died Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living in Aitkin. She was born March 21, 1925 in Palisade to Pierre and Betsy (Tyren) Sarff. She graduated from Aitkin High School and then attended the Cadet Nursing Program at the University of Minnesota. Doris was united in marriage to Denvy Doty on April 21, 1945 in Palisade. They lived in the Twin Cities area when Doris earned her RN degree from North Hennepin Junior College. She worked for Mission Farm and North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale retiring in January of 1991. She was a wonderful wife, mother and a friend to many, and was known for making delicious muffins. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church of Palisade.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pierre and Betsy Sarff, husband Denvy Doty on July 8, 2000, son Thomas Earl Doty, and sister Erma Ertz.

Service information

May 27
Visitation
Saturday, May 27, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
411 Main Street
Palisade, MN 56469
May 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, May 27, 2023
1:00PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
411 Main Street
Palisade, MN 56469
May 27
Interment
Saturday, May 27, 2023
1:45PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Logan Township
Palisade, MN 56469
