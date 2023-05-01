Doris Doty, 98 of Palisade died Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living in Aitkin. She was born March 21, 1925 in Palisade to Pierre and Betsy (Tyren) Sarff. She graduated from Aitkin High School and then attended the Cadet Nursing Program at the University of Minnesota. Doris was united in marriage to Denvy Doty on April 21, 1945 in Palisade. They lived in the Twin Cities area when Doris earned her RN degree from North Hennepin Junior College. She worked for Mission Farm and North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale retiring in January of 1991. She was a wonderful wife, mother and a friend to many, and was known for making delicious muffins. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church of Palisade.
She was preceded in death by her parents Pierre and Betsy Sarff, husband Denvy Doty on July 8, 2000, son Thomas Earl Doty, and sister Erma Ertz.
Doris is survived by her children: Linda (Scott) Peterson of Big Lake, Lois J. Doty (Mike Mulcahy) of Watertown, Jerry (Carol) Doty of Gilbert, and Cheryl (John) Forse of New Hope; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Holm of Aitkin; brother Donahue (Marilyn) Sarff of Mankato; and many other special relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
Funeral service will be 1pm - Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade. Pastor Steven Teff will be the officiant. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Palisade. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
