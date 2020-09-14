Dorothy Kessler, 95, Aitkin, passed peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020 at Aicota Nursing Home, Aitkin.
Dorothy was born Sept. 12, 1924 in Larimore, North Dakota to William and Bertha Nelson.
Dorothy was a retired cook at Aicota Nursing Home. She was a member of the Bethelem Lutheran Church, Aitkin and American Legion. She spent time sewing, making crafts, and loved spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Marlene (Skip) Oberdorf, Julie Rice, Vicky (Bill) Dangers, and Karen Spaulding; stepson, Ron (Peggy) Steinert; stepdaughter, Cathy Boman; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Felix and Lyle; siblings: Evelyn, Faye, Bill, and Loralie.
A private family ceremony will be held and internment will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery.